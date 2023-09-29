MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Jackson Police Department collaborated with the Mobile Police Department to discuss crime-reducing strategies using Intelligence-Led Policing.

The Intelligence-Led Policing method is a proactive method of policing that uses technology and data collection to prevent crime, oftentimes before a crime has occurred.

Nearly a quarter of the way into the 21st century, cyber information is the fuel for a large fraction of crime, and Prine said ILP policing targets repeating offenders and those likely to commit violent crimes.

“The community will no longer accept law enforcement going out and blanketing a community with old police tactics,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said. “When it comes to combatting crime, there is no one silver bullet that resolves it.”

Jackson, Miss. has seen 93 homicides in 2023. Much of that, Chief Joseph Wade said, is tied to gun violence and gang activity. In comparison, Mobile, Ala. has seen 23 homicides in 2023. That number is down 30% compared to this time last year.

“We have to share information, we have to have dialogue on how we can work together because the criminal element, they don’t care about jurisdictional lines,” Wade said.

Wade said he has reached out to multiple agencies on the local, county, state and federal levels to get a glimpse into how they operate. The Planning and Research Department at JPD determined the MPD was one of their most comparable departments due to:

Organizational Structure

Rank and File

Number of Officers

City Demographic

Wade said JPD has 238 sworn-in officers along with 130 civilian staff members. That’s nearly half the size of MPD, which has 445 sworn-in officers.

Also a big talking point in the meeting, Wade said, is culture within the department. He said culture is key to retaining and recruiting new officers. When he became Chief four months ago, Wade said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba emphasized culture within the department as being a great concern. After targeting the concern, Wade said JPD was able to bring back 10 officers who will return to the department next week.

Members of JPD will also visit the Gulf Coast Technology Center during their one-day visit.