KENNER, La. (WGNO)— Most of the debate around Louisiana’s new abortion law centers on the fact that it’s a strict ban that makes abortion a crime. But, what’s not been talked about as much is the fact that the law makes no exceptions for women and girls who are raped.

It was one of the biggest stories of 1994. A 13-year-old school girl was kidnapped in Kenner by a stranger, raped, and shot in the face. In the emergency room, the doctor made a decision with Sara Cusimano’s mother to give the child an abortion procedure to make sure that if her rapist had impregnated her, she would not give birth.

“Rape is such a physical thing, and pregnancy is such a physical thing. You can’t separate the two,” Cusimano told WGNO’s Susan Roesgen in an exclusive interview.

“Would the baby always remind you of him?” Roesgen asked.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” said Cusimano.

The FBI’s most recent crime stats show that more than 1,300 women were raped in Louisiana in 2019– 744 of them in New Orleans alone.

Earlier this year at the state capitol, Cusimano joined Planned Parenthood to lobby the legislature to make rape an exception to the new abortion ban. It was a losing battle.

“To me, it’s not about abortion for me,” Cusimano explained. “It’s about a rape victim being allowed the opportunity to choose how they recover from their rape. I wasn’t put in this position by my rapist. I was put in this position by elected officials, and that is infuriating.”

Going forward, Cusimano says she will do what she had to do to survive her attack: keep fighting.

“I will not go silently. “I’m at a point in my life where I have to speak for those rape victims that can’t speak for themselves.”

When Cusimano was attacked in 1994, she had just started 8th grade at Dominican High School– the same school where anti-abortion Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett had graduated only a few years earlier.