VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La DOTD) announced there will be closures on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River bridge.

The lane closures will be from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 27. The closure will allow contractors and crews to perform emergency repairs to the bridge.

“The purpose of those lane closures is to allow for some repairs or some work on the expansion finger joints on the bridge. We are going to be adjusting the clearances for those. What that means is we are just allowing for greater movement of the bridge with work on those. Expansion joints allow concrete structures to expand and contract without causing issues to the bridge and without cracking and other damage. You’ll see them on all types of bridges, especially very large bridges,” explained Erin Buchanan, Public Information Officer for La DOTD.

The Maximum vehicle width restrictions are as follows:

10-foot maximum width with the following exception,

16-foot maximum width Fridays 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No formal detours have been established for this work.

“The primary reason we’re having to do this is that the Mississippi River… it shifts and it moves. It hasn’t historically done that. There is continual monitoring of the Mississippi River and the bridge itself. We’re going in there and allowing the bridge to be able to move along with the river, so we don’t encounter any damage to the structure in the future,” stated Buchanan.

A multi-million dollar rehabilitation project was recently completed on the Mississippi River bridge.

Drivers in Louisiana and Mississippi are encouraged to use caution while driving through the construction site and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. No formal detours have been established for this work.