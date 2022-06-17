MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A poll conducted by CBS42, The Hill, and Emerson College shows U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt leading Mo Brooks about 50% to 34%, with 17% of Republican voters undecided just five days from the runoff.

In response to the results, Britt said in a statement it’s clear Alabamians know she’s the best candidate, adding: “The future of our state is on the ballot, and I’m in this race because that is worth fighting for. Together, we will preserve the American Dream for our children and our children’s children.”

Britt won roughly 45% of the vote in the primary to Brooks’s 29%. Brooks’s campaign declined to comment on the poll results Thursday afternoon.

The poll shows majority, 57%, of the undecided voters lean toward Britt. Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball says Trump’s endorsement of her didn’t shake things up too much.

Forty percent say they’re more likely to vote for a Trump-endorsed candidate, down from more than 50% in our last poll, and a plurality, 45% say the endorsement makes no difference in their support.

“We’ve seen this in other states. It’s a really high number when Trump has not endorsed but then as soon as he does endorse a candidate, that number drops because in my opinion, cognitive dissonance among supporters of the other candidates, who they couldn’t really go into the voting booth, vote for that candidate if they really feel like they need to vote for the Trump candidate,” Kimball said.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says the Trump endorsement matters to some, but many have already made up their minds.

“The Trump endorsement was irrelevant in voters’ decision. It’s just so late in the game, the hay’s in the barn,” Flowers said.

The poll also finds that the Trump endorsement is more important for voters without a college degree, with half of them saying it makes them more likely to support a candidate compared to 23% with a college degree.