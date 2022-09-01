UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Porales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La.

According to deputies, Ragonesi pleaded guilty to one count of Cruelty to Juveniles, Richardson and Delaughter pleaded guilty to three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles, and Porales pleaded guilty to six counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. According to officials, sentencing will take place on September 7, 2022.

CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested four individuals for Cruelty to Juveniles. The crimes are said to have taken place at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia.

According to a Facebook post on The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s page, an investigation was opened on October 15, 2021, surrounding a complaint involving a 14-month-old boy who had been struck in the back while in the care of a worker at the daycare.

