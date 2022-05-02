VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who contacted what believed to be a child online, in an attempt to meet for sexual activities. During the investigation, deputies discovered 49-year-old Walter Smith sent sexually explicit images to the juvenile along with messages of an illegal sexual nature.

According to deputies, Smith then attempted to meet the juvenile at a location in Vidalia, La., after driving almost an hour away. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Smith’s vehicle and his was placed under arrest.

Authorities also learned that Smith was a registered sex predator in the State of Mississippi, due to being convicted of Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes in 2009. Smith was charged with Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.