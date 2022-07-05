ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after Tangipahoa Parish detectives say he poured harsh chemicals on a woman’s face, including bleach.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old James Ballard, Jr. was arrested in Roseland on Sunday stemming from the incident detectives are calling a domestic disturbance.

Ballard is accused of pouring acid and Clorox toilet bleach on his female partner, who deputies say also had major bruising to her body. This included a punctured lung and busted eardrum.

On Sunday, voices and footsteps were reportedly heard inside Ballard’s home, but there was no answer when deputies announced their presence. A search warrant was then issued, which led to Ballard’s surrender shortly afterward.

Ballard was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he faces the following charges:

