BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A guard at Louisiana’s maximum security prison is in custody after he allegedly used excessive force that left “scratches and scrapes” on an inmate who was being placed in restraints, state officials said.

Sgt. Elbert King, 30, of Natchez, Mississippi, was arrested Monday on one count each of malfeasance in office and simple battery, said Ken Pastorick, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections. King, who has worked at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since 2019, was placed on leave while the investigation continues, Pastorick said.

King could face more charges, he said.

West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested King a week after the alleged use-of-force incident, which Pastorick said happened on April 11. Investigators found that King didn’t properly report the incident, leading to the warrant for his arrest, Pastorick said.

King surrendered to deputies at the West Feliciana Parish prison. Bond information was not immediately available and it was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.