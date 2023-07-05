All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville woman accused of stabbing her grandmother was arrested and faces attempted second-degree murder charges.

According to CPSO, 25-year-old Gracie Watson was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Tuesday morning after she was interviewed by investigators.

The CPSO said they were notified that a 75-year-old woman walked into Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and legs around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

She reportedly told the hospital security officer that her granddaughter walked into her room in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road while she was sleeping, stabbed her, and told her to drive herself to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home to look for Watson, but she wasn’t there. She was found at a nearby truck stop.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s condition.