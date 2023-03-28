COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of the brutal murder of a North Shore priest and his assistant appeared in court for the first time in the case on Tuesday.
At an arraignment, 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the deaths of Fr. Otis Young and caretaker Ruth Prats after their bodies were found “burned beyond recognition” in late November.
Tyson has previously served a 40-year sentence for forcible rape, a 40-year sentence for armed robbery, and a 30-year sentence for aggravated burglary, all to run concurrently. Earlier this month, he was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.
This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.
Related Stories
Latest Stories
- Your guide to Jazz Fest 2023: Food, music schedule, and more
- Covenant School Shooting: No specific people were targeted, Nashville police say
- Highest-rated things to do in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
- How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week
- How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week