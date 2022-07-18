MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quishon Brown was arrested again for violating bond conditions after first being arrested for setting a dog on fire.

A dog, who was named Riona, was doused with gasoline and set on fire in June. WREG obtained a video of Riona running on fire as neighbors sprayed the dog with water. The dog suffered from fourth-degree burns which covered about 60 percent of her body.

(Courtesy Mallory McLemore)

One of Brown’s bond conditions was to not obtain another dog. He was arrested again on Saturday for violating bail conditions after investigators found out Brown had a puppy.

The puppy was not located, according to police.

Riona has since gained national attention and is making improvements every day, according to Tails of Hope Dog Rescue.