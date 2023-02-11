All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers.

On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block of Constitution Circle due to a drunk male refusing to leave. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 43-year-old Malcom Pete, who was allegedly yelling at a customer and attempting to fight them.

An employee of the restaurant advised police that Pete threw a debit card in her direction, striking her. Once police made contact with Pete outside the establishment, he was allegedly drinking a beer and continued to scream, refusing to leave the premises.

After authorities asked Pete to leave, he allegedly stated, “No. I’m not going anywhere.” NBC 10 learned that Pete was extremely intoxicated during the incident.

Pete was arrested and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Simple Battery, Resisting an Officer, and Remaining After being Forbidden.