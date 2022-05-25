TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police said a road-rage incident on May 14 has ended with one man losing his life.

Officers responded to an altercation in a parking lot in the 10000 block of McKinley Drive.

Two drivers were exiting the parking lot, when eventually both got out of their cars.

One driver punched the other and police said that man fell and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to the hospital and passed away Sunday.

Police have not provided any names.

Officers said they found the driver who threw the punch and he is cooperating.