VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Sheriff Detectives say a Duson man has been arrested after he jumped a fence at North Vermilion High School to deliver a package to his wife who is a contract worker at the school.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinias, school resource officer Deputy Brooks David enforced an immediate lockdown after learning that a male suspect has jumped the fence near the gym.

Colby Clayous Mitchell, 36 was located in the parking lot and taken into custody. Mitchell was arrested on scene and charged with unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, a felony.

An initial investigation has determined that Mitchell went to the school to visit his wife and bring her some personal items, Langlinias said. His wife, who is not an employee, was doing cement work at the school.

No injuries were reported.

Langlinias stressed that anyone attempting to enter onto school grounds should do so lawfully.

“Attempts to enter by other means will surely cause suspicion and fear, resulting in the school implementing their security protocols and law enforcement responding in a heightened alert mode to a potential harmful threat at the school,” he said.