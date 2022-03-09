NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans reported the 2022 Carnival Season as a success in terms of public safety thanks in large part to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and the unified efforts of local, state and federal partners.

The city released details on Tuesday to support their claims.

Mardi Gras by the Numbers (Feb. 18 – March 1):

NOPD

The NOPD reported 125 arrests

52 guns were removed from the streets

Orleans Parish Communications District (OPCD)

OPCD received 27,776 emergency 911 calls

98.5 percent of 911 calls were answered in less than 15 seconds

18,800 public safety incidents were logged

New Orleans Health Department (NOHD)

35,798 COVID-19 test kits, totaling almost 70,206 tests during Mardi Gras period

4,000 COVID masks were distributed

172 volunteers worked a combined 2,102 hours at first aid stations along the parade routes

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (EMS)