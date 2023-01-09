METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — After a year of being dormant, Mardi Gras was back in 2022 with the return of Argus.

Businessman Lee Giorgio said he could sense from the large crowds that they were ready to put the recent past behind them.



“We have been couped up for two years, we can say the heck with pandemic,” began Giorgio. “Ida who? It is over with. So, let’s get back to enjoying Mardi Gras, community, families.”

Former Saints punter Thomas Morstead, a member of the 2009 Super Bowl champions reigned as Grand Marshall.

Last year at this time, he was cut by the Saints as a salary cap casualty.

Weeks later, Argus made a special appeal to him to join them in 2022.



“It was a second line marching down our street, stopped at our house and knocked on the door,” Morstead told WGNO’s Ed Daniels. “Asked if I would be the Grand Marshall for this year’s Argus Parade? Especially the timing was cool for me because it was just fresh. It was good.”

The fans were rocking just like they do in the fall at the Superdome. It is a place, Morstead, would love to kick again as the opposition, but not he says out of spite.

Just because it is great to be in New Orleans.



“I miss being here in the fall, miss my teammates, miss the fans, but you know life happens,” he said.



And, one of the best parts of life – he, was back.

It was a colossal day to be at a parade.

