ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Rick Johnson was on the beach soaking in the sun with his family when all of a sudden, he looked up to see something no one wants to see while hanging out on the beach.

A massive shark washed ashore in Orange Beach.

“I looked up and saw a fin,” said Johnson. “I stood up and noticed a shark was upside down in the surf.”

Johnson and another man waited for it to get a tad closer before dragging it on the sand.

“Once it got maybe 30 yards in, we kind of used the force of the water to pull it up to the beach, and from there, called coastal resources,” said Johnson.

Coastal resources arrived about 30 to 40 minutes later and took the shark to the lab for some tests to determine its cause of death and breed.

For many on the beach Thursday, they are leaving with a tale they will never forget.

“I have never seen one before, so I think its so cool,” a group of kids told WKRG News 5.

“We have been coming down here for years, and this is definitely a first-time thing, so this will make a great memory,” said Johnson.