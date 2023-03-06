BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says the body of a missing Georgia man was found on Scenic Highway early Monday morning.

According to police, Nathan Millard, 42, was last seen in downtown Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

His body was reportedly found around 3:34 a.m. Police said the cause of his death is unknown pending autopsy results.

“It hasn’t been ruled as anything right now,” said BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely. “We’re still following up on leads and information and we’re asking that the community continue to work with us and come forward with anything that they may know.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip online.