Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 28, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a prostitution investigation on a known prostitution website. According to deputies, they observed 34-year-old Ashten Elizabeth Irby allegedly posting on the website, offering sexual intercourse in exchange for money.

Irby was summoned for prostitution on the same website on August 26, 2022. The undercover deputy made contact with Irby via text message and she allegedly agreed to meet at the Quality Inn in Monroe, La.

Deputies arrived at Quality Inn and made contact with Irby and her boyfriend 28-year-old David Robertevan Jones. After Irby and Jones were advised of their Miranda Rights, Irby admitted that she planned to have sexual intercourse in exchange for money.

Irby also mentioned that the planned act was Jones’ idea and she advised authorities that Jones allegedly posted her ad on the website requesting intercourse in exchange for money.

Irby went on to state that Jones has been “pimping” her out for an extended amount of time to make money for her and Jones to go back to Mississippi. Once authorities questioned Jones, he allegedly became irate and threatened to assault Irby if she did not change her testimony.

Jones denied advertising Irby on the website; however, he went on to admit to posting Irby on the website during the August 26, 2022, incident. Jones and Irby were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Jones was arrested for Soliciting Prostitutes and Irby was charged with Prostitution.