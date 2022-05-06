VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 4, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cybercrime Unit began an investigation into an adult male initiating sexual conversations with a juvenile online. Over the course of several days, the male sent sexual photos, asking for photos from the juvenile.

Daniel G. Daley, II

According to deputies, the male also discussed plans to meet for sex. Detectives were able to identify the male as 32-year-old Daniel G. Daley II.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daley and he was placed under arrest on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was charged with Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.