NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Mississippi woman has died after her can ran into the back of a police vehicle with its blue lights flashing on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.

Troopers think Alexis Jones, 23, was driving impaired in the crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Bonnet Carre’ Spillway bridge west of New Orleans, the Louisiana State Police said in a news release.

Jones hit the back of a St. John Parish deputy’s SUV. The officer had stopped in the left lane with its emergency blue lights on to warn about another car which was stopped after a previous wreck, troopers said.

The driver of the first stopped car and the deputy were not injured.

Jones, who was from Woodville, Mississippi, was not wearing a seat belt and died a short time later at the hospital. A front seat passenger remains in the hospital after the wreck, troopers said.