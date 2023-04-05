NEW ORLEANS (WJTV) – New Orleans police are working to find a missing Mississippi woman.

According to police, Shawna Rali Halford, 26, was last seen at midnight on March 30, 2023, at a club in the 800 block of Bourbon Street. Halford reportedly told a friend she was going to leave for a walk around the street, but she did not return.

The friend told police Halford has not been seen since.

According to investigators, Halford was last seen wearing a multi-colored jumpsuit. She is described as 5’4″ tall and weighs 140 pounds with copper-colored, curly hair.

Shawna Rali Halford (Courtesy: New Orleans Police Dept.)

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at the Eighth District at (504) 659-6080.