MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced they have responded to multiple house fires during the freezing temperatures. According to officials, there were no fatalities.

With freezing temperatures to be in our area the next few days we would like to remind everyone to keep fire safety in mind. Stoves and ovens should not be used to warm your home. Do not leave space heaters unattended. Keep heating appliances a safe distance from items that can burn. Avoid using power strips and extension cords with heating appliances.

Monroe Fire Department