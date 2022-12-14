Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Langford Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the location, the suspect and victim were located and interviewed separately.

According to deputies, they were advised that the victim was battered and choked by her boyfriend, 18-year-old Xavier Coleman. A witness informed authorities that Coleman allegedly pulled the victim out of the passenger seat of a vehicle and punched the victim several times.

According to the witness, Coleman also placed both of his hands on the victim’s throat, causing the victim to struggle to breathe. Deputies observed bruises on the victim’s head and also noticed that the victim was pregnant.

Coleman was placed under arrest and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation. His bond was set at $10,000.