MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 9:32 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 2400 block of Washington Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised that an unknown Black male arrived at their residence and initiated a verbal altercation.

According to officers, the victim stated that the suspect allegedly became irate and pulled a gun out of his jacket pocket, pointed it at their head, and threatened to kill them. The victim mentioned that the suspect then left the scene on foot with a female subject to an unknown destination.

Gregory Danell Houston



At approximately 10:11 PM, officers observed a Black male and female walking south on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at the intersection of Renwick Street that matched the description provided by the victim.

Officers then initiated their emergency flashing lights and approached the suspect. The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Gregory Danell Houston.

Houston advised officers that he had a firearm in his left jacket pocket, which officers removed. Houston then pushed officers away and fled south on foot towards Rogers Street.

After the chase, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Houston was charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting an Officer, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies. His bond was set at $62,500.