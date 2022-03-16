Content Warning: The following article discusses content that surrounds Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 13, 2022, Monroe Police began an investigation into a sex offense that occurred within the city limits of Monroe, La. During the investigation, the victim mentioned that they were contacted by a guy that they knew as “Joe,” later identified as James Wilhite on Instagram.

According to officers, Wilhite arranged a friend of his, 21-year-old Christon Keshawn Louis Bradley, to come to the victim’s residence and pick him and the victim up. The intentions of this arrangement were for the victim and Wilhite to have sex.

The victim advised authorities they were driven to a park on the 300 block of Marx Street where they had consensual sex with Wilhite. The victim mentioned that when the act was finished, Wilhite threw away the condom and left it at the park.

The two reportedly left the park and were driven by Bradley to a residence on the 1100 block of South 3rd Street where Wilhite was dropped off. After Wilhite exited the vehicle, he informed the victim that Bradley would take the victim home.

Bradley then drove north to Apple Street and took a left traveling West. Once at a dead end of Apple Street, Bradley backed into a parking lot on the west end of the building on the 300 block of Apple Street.

After parking the vehicle, Bradley exited the driver seat and entered the back seat. He attempted to have sexual intercourse with the victim as the victim attempted to push Bradley away multiple times telling him “no.”

Each time the victim pushed Bradley away, he pushed their hand from stopping him. According to the victim, Bradley went on to rape them. After the incident, the victim was then taken home.

After arriving home, the victim was transported to the Oschner’s ER for medical treatment. Once officers secured a statement from the victim, they went to the 300 block of Marx Street and located a used condom and open condom packet.

Christon Keshawn Louis Bradley

Officers then went to the 300 block of Apple Street and located the parking lot where the incident took place. In the parking lot, officers discovered a white paper towel that was crumbled into a ball.

Once officers collected the paper towel with gloved hands, they noticed the towel was stuck together and contained white crusty material. The condom and towel were taken for evidence.

The victim provided the social media account for Bradley which was @mgngchris_. Pictures of this account circulated to law enforcement officers who were able to identify Bradley.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, officers received a search warrant for Bradley’s Instagram account and discovered messages from his account that began on the evening of Friday, March 11, 2022. The messages included Bradley attempting to get the victim’s Snapchat name and phone number.

The two went on to have a conversation and arranged to have sexual intercourse. On Monday, March 14, 2022, Bradley came to the Monroe Police Department and provided a statement about the alleged incident. He initially advised officers that he gave Wilhite permission to use his vehicle. Wilhite allegedly picked the car up around 6 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Bradley insisted he was not with Wilhite around the time frame provided by the victim.

However, Bradley’s vehicle was stopped on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:35 PM near the intersection of Florida Street and Pecan Street. While officers reviewed the body camera, they noticed Bradley in the driver’s seat. Wilhite and the victim were also observed in the vehicle by officers.

Bradley quickly changed his story to say he was in the vehicle but only for a short period of time. He then gave officers verbal consent to check his Facebook messenger. Officer discovered messages between Wilhite and Bradley discussing Bradley’s plans for the victim after Wilhite exited the vehicle.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, Bradley was placed under arrest for First Degree Rape and Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where his bond was set at $100,000.