MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn't stop until everyone involved was arrested.

Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the loose. Before this week’s episode could air, those two wanted suspects were captured by police.

On March 23, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on Elm Street. Authorities say the shooting stemmed between two rival gangs after an argument. No one was injured as a result of the shooting, but police were looking to hold everyone involved accountable for their actions.

On Monday, April 4, 2022, Justin MenyWeather and Arthur Hollins were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. MenyWeather was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Second-Degree Murder and Rioting. Hollins was charged with Conspiracy to commit Second-Degree Murder and Assault by Drive-By-Shooting.

