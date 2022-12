MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM.

Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and has not yet deemed it non-explosive. There are no suspects or information on where it came from available at this time.

