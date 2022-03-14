MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 13, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the OYO hotel on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a suspicious death. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased victim, Yolanda Mitchell, inside of a room.

According to authorities, Mitchell’s wounds were consistent from being involved in a physical altercation. Detectives were called to the scene and identified Mitchell’s boyfriend, 41-year-old Tony D. Davis, as the suspect.

Davis was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second Degree Murder.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Correctional Center