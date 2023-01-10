HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).

It was there that Chief Jimmy Travis says 51-year-old Robert Rheams was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he forced his way into the home.

We’re told a physical altercation occurred between Rheams and the homeowner, which led to Rheams being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the parish coroner.

According to the TPSO, Rheams was a convicted felon who was out on parole for a 20-year armed robbery sentence. Detectives say prior to Sunday’s home invasion, Rheams was believed to have been involved in an attempted carjacking hours earlier.

The chief adds that no arrests have been made as a result of the incident, which appears to be a case of the woman using her Second Amendment right to protect her family from a violent home invasion.

Detectives continue to investigate the home invasion and the moments that led up to Rheams’ death. More information is set to be released as updates become available.