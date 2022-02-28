NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One New Orleans photographer never has to ask his subjects to smile.

Never has to ask them to say something cheesy, like, well, cheese.

Around town, photographer Randy Krause Schmidt is ready.

He’s a food photographer.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says that lately, Randy’s been looking for a few good-looking king cakes.

Randy Krause Schmidt is working with freelance writer Matt Haines.

They collaborated.

And they put their work into a book.

It’s called The Big Book of King Cake.

It’s a first.

Full of pictures from Randy.

And stories from Matt.

You can get your copy at your favorite place to buy books.

Online.

Or in person.

It’s the way to have your king cake and eat it, too.

For Carnival Season.

And every season.