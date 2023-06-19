DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Police have confirmed that a murder suspect who has been on the run for nearly five months turned himself in on Friday, June 16.

According to Dothan Police, 34-year-old Justin Cordelro Britt turned himself in for the murder of Shamel Roscel Hagler.

Police say Britt turned himself in to authorities through his attorney and is charged with one count of Murder.

Authorities had searched for Britt since February 2023, when 25-year-old Hagler was shot to death in the 700 block of Monroe Street.

Police publically identified Britt as the primary suspect the day after the murder occurred.