NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teenager was shot and killed at a club in Alexandria, Louisiana, on Saturday, February 19.

The Natchez Democrat reported Trevon Washington, 17, was shot and killed and two other victims were shot in their legs.

Alexandria police said the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at Club 318. A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot in the leg and Washington died at the scene after being shot in the torso.

Police said this is the second shooting this week at the club. A 17-year-old was injured after being shot inside his car outside the club on Friday, February 18.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318)-441-6416.