NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 1, 2022, Mayor Cantrell, NBA star Magic Johnson, and the founders of JLC Infrastructure, announced the rollout of the Smart City Initiative.

The goal of the program is to deliver internet service to people in underserved areas.

The initiative plans to bring services to three initial New Orleans Recreation Development Commission Centers across the city.

The three areas include Joe W. Brown Park Recreation Center in District E, the Milne Recreation Center in District D, and the Treme Center in District C.

The City estimates that up to 50 percent of the households in certain communities do not have internet access.

City officials said the initiative would bring digital equity to the city.