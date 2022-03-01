VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Well here’s a first. On, Monday February 28, Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick and Adam’s County Sheriff Travis Pattern signed a “first ever”, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi.

The two share the Mississippi and Louisiana state line and as of February 28, 2022 the agencies will engage in joint investigations or provide assistance during specific operations. The announcement was made via a Facebook post by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.











In that post it says: