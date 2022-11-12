UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)- Police have confirmed that one is dead following a deadly shooting at the Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan.

According to a DPD press release, Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was shot in the torso during a fight. He was taken to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim was shot twice in the torso and underwent surgery at Southeast Health. The victim is currently in stable condition, per DPD.

Dothan Police is asking for assistance finding two persons of interest wanted for questioning: Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan; and Mark Quinten Small Jr., 18, of Dothan.

According to DPD, gang-related involvement has not been ruled out, but it’s too early to tell.

A witness at the shooting describes chaos.

She tells WDHN that once gunfire rang out, many people gathered in the area to watch the parade all started running in one direction away from the shots.

“I saw everybody running,” she said. “I could hear people yelling, ‘They’re shooting, they’re shooting.”

She says some people were still standing on parade floats when it happened.

They could be seen running off the parade float, jumping into the bed of the pickup hauling their float, then lying down in the pickup bed for safety.

Video of this morning’s shooting in Downtown Dothan courtesy of RSN-RickeyStokesNews

Dothan and Houston County authorities are also increasing security at the National Peanut Festival during its last full night.

Stay with WDHN for updates.

DOTHAN. Ala. (WDHN)- Two people have been shot in Downtown Dothan on Saturday during the Peanut Festival Parade.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan.

Witnesses tell WDHN that an argument led to a shooting in front of the Shell gas station, which led to two more shots.

NPF Parade Shooting-Courtesy of Rickey Stokes News (RSN) NPF Parade Shooting-Courtesy of Rickey Stokes News (RSN) NPF Parade Shooting-Courtesy of Rickey Stokes News (RSN) NPF Parade Shooting-Courtesy of Rickey Stokes News (RSN) Photo Credit: RSN-RickeyStokesNews

According to witnesses, part of Main Street has been shut down.

Sources close to WDHN say that a helicopter was seen circling the scene looking for a suspect.

Rickey Stokes News is reporting that police have sent out a be on the lookout for one suspect.

They are also reporting that the victims and the suspect were not part of the parade.

One witness tells WDHN that the shooting happened 100 yards from him and the only thing he could think to do was grab his son and run.

Dothan Police are not releasing any information at this time.

Stick with WDHN News as we continue to follow this case.