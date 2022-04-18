NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s Navy Week in New Orleans and multiple organizations have special offers throughout the week to help celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform.

Military Ship Tours

Four military ships will be open for FREE tours at the Julia Street Pier from April 19–21 at the Julia Street Pier:

Guided-missile destroyers Uss Farragut and USS Lassen

USCG Sentinel-class cutter Daniel Tarr

French first attack craft La Combattante

Several hundred Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and women will also visit the city to help residents understand more about military life.

Tour Times

Mornings: April 20–21 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Afternoons: April 19–21 from 1 to 5 p.m.

While waiting to view the ships, take a look at a display of military equipment on the pier!

Note: Masks will ONLY be required if touring the French Navy ship. Guests must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to climb and walk down the ships’ ladder wells. Ships are not handicap-accessible.

Guests must also go through screening before boarding the ships. Click here for a list of prohibited items.

Free RTA Transit for Uniformed Military Personnel

From Monday, April 18 through Thursday, April 22, all uniformed military personnel can ride for free on all RTA streetcars, buses, and ferries.

The RTA will also suspend the Algiers Point-Canal Street ferry service on Wednesday, April 20 from 8:30–9:30 p.m. while the river is shut down for a fireworks display. Services have been extended to 11 p.m., with the last ferry leaving Canal Street at 10:45 p.m.

Navy Band Performance

The Navy Region Southeast Ban will hold public performances at the French Market throughout the week:

April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the French Market

April 21 beginning at 10 a.m. at the French Quarter Parade

April 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Jean Lafitte and Jazz Historical Park

NOLA Navy Week Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

Chefs serving on ships for the U.S. and French navies along with the U.S. Coast Guard will be in town this week as they compete for the best seafood dish in Louisiana.

The FREE event will take place on Wednesday, April 20 from 1–4 p.m. at the Spanish Plaza behind the Four Seasons Hotel.

Eight military service members will partner with local chefs for the event. Some of the vessels represented include:

Guided-missile destroyers Uss Farragut and USS Lassen

USCG Sentinel-class cutter Daniel Tarr

French first attack craft La Combattante

Local chefs include:

Ryan Hacker of Brennan’s

Bonnie Breaux, past Louisiana Seafood Queen and winner of the state’s Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

Daniel Bonnet, former founder and chef of Eiffel Tower restaurant

Judges include:

USMC Brigadier General William Souza

Rear Admiral John Menoni

Samantha Carroll, Executive Director, La. Seafood Marketing Board

Susan Ford, publisher of Louisiana Kitchen + Culture

Other top military and community leaders

Ringing of the Bells

At 9 a.m. on Friday, April 22, church bells across New Orleans will ring farewell to the departing ships and servicemen and women. View the ships leaving at the New Orleans Riverfront.