NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of swiping a woman’s phone Mardi Gras night. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at about 8:30 that night. They say that the victim was stuck in traffic at the intersection of Royal Street and Franklin Avenue when the man swiped the phone. Police did not say if the victim was able to get the phone back.

Police also released a photo of the suspect. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the pic of the suspect, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you can help police identify or locate the man, call CrimeStoppers. So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.