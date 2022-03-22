NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released video surveillance footage of four possible suspects wanted in connection with a gruesome carjacking in Mid-City on Monday that left a 73-year-old woman dismembered and dead.

NOPD detectives identified the pictured individuals on the video, including three of the four suspects in the clip above and the remaining suspect in the clip below.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of North Scott Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

When First Disrtrict officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from her arm being dismembered from her body after reportedly being entangled in the car’s seatbelt and dragged by the suspects.

Anyone with information or can identify the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.