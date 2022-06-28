MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis.

Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue.

That’s when police say Munn’s mother got into a heated argument over “guests getting too many pieces of chicken” with another family member, according to court documents.

Jonathan Rogers got involved in the argument on behalf of his mother, and Dandridge attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Police said Rogers’ mother, Stephanie Morgan, ordered him to get his guns.

The family continued the argument outside in the front yard, where police say Rogers pulled out two guns and shot Dandridge at least six times.

Dandridge survived and has since been released from the hospital. Rogers, 22, is charged with attempted murder.

Rogers was booked into jail Monday, according to jail records, months after family members identified him to police as the shooter. He has a court date June 30.

Records show he has two previous charges of aggravated assault.