UPDATE: As of 9:40 a.m., on Thursday, the Parish President announced that residents who live in Paulina and have an address in the evacuation zone will be able to stay at the hotel for another night.

Officials have not released a timeline for when exactly the residents will be able to get into their homes. But since check-out is at 11 a.m., and the evacuation order will not be lifted by then, he wanted to make sure the residents have somewhere comfortable to stay for the day.

The last time a train derailment happened in St. James was about 30 years ago. This one is still under investigation. They still don’t know the cause.

PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office gave an update on a harmful chemical spill that left more than 150 people displaced.

The spill happened on Wednesday night (Nov. 2) after a freight train jumped the tracks and caused a derailment. According to Sheriff Willy Martin, six carts were derailed with one of them carrying 20,000 gallons of acid. Commonly found in cleaning supplies, the chemical, hydrochloric acid, can cause respiratory inflammation if inhaled.

Crews worked through the night and on Thursday morning. Officials tell WGNO-TV that the fog had delayed the clean-up process but they are getting the product neutralized and getting the cars upright. They say as of 7:30 a.m., three of the six carts have been cleared.

Crews working early Thursday morning (Nov.3). Courtesy: WGNO-TV reporter Peyton Trist

Eric Deroche, the Parish Director, said overnight they brought in airboats to create their own wind to help with the vapors and make the area safe for the crews to continue working.

Sheriff Willy J Martin said that they are making progress, but said that he can’t give an exact time residents can return home. “If someone has an emergency and a deputy will escort you in, we can’t do that until we get clearance.”

Pete Dufrense, the Parish President, urges residents to stay away from the affected area until it is safe to return. He advised residents who had to evacuate to save their receipts. “If you have an address in the affected area and were in a hotel room last night you will be reimbursed.”

Here is a video of the leak on Wednesday evening:

