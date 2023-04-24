NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Super Sunday rolled through the West Bank over the weekend, organizers took time to remember the lives of three children who went missing after falling into the Mississippi River one year ago.

On Sunday, April 23, 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard began searching the river near Algiers Point, when authorities say 15-year-old Kevin Poole and sisters Brandy Wilson and Ally Wilson-Berry (ages 14 and 8) fell into the water.

The following day, Poole’s body was pulled from the Bywater area while Brandy Wilson’s body was recovered from the water near Arabi just a few days later. With no signs of Ally’s body, the USCG and later, the police suspended the search, however, family members are not giving up hope to bring their daughter home.

Organizer Michael Willis, who was heavily involved in the search efforts, says it’s time to make New Orleans a safer place for everyone.

“We have to put a stop to this y’all. Y’all see these kids. Look at ’em. They got kids in strollers. They got kids in wagons. We got families sitting with their chairs out here, that’s what this is about. And if y’all ain’t about this, shame on you.

Super Sunday’s activities also featured food stands, live entertainment, and of course, the parade showcasing the Mardi Gras Indians.