NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a haunting anniversary from one Louisiana family as they mourn the death of Linda Frickey, a woman who died during a violent New Orleans carjacking.

On Tuesday, Frickey’s family gathered at her gravesite in Avondale, letting her know that they won’t stop fighting for her. Joined by friends and some of Frickey’s former co-workers, loved ones prayed and shared memories of Frickey.

As they remember their loved one, family members also prepare for the trial of the teenagers accused of her murder.

On March 21, 2022, 73-year-old Frickey was sitting in her Nissan Kicks near the intersection of Bienville and North Cortez Street in Mid-City. That’s when the New Orleans Police Department says four suspects approached the car, and forced Frickey out. However, Frickey’s arm was caught in the seatbelt of the vehicle, causing her to be dragged for several blocks until she was fatally dismembered.

Frickey’s death shook New Orleans and caused even more shock when it was determined that the four people accused of her murder were all juveniles. The NOPD later released surveillance footage of the four teens, supposedly capturing the moments that led up to the fatal carjacking.

The four teenagers accused of Frickey’s death are:

John Honore

Briniyah Baker

Lenyra Theophile

Marquel Curtis

All four teens have been charged with second-degree murder and will be tried as adults. This week, a judge ruled Theophile incompetent to stand trial, however, further evaluations are pending.

As for the remaining three suspects, their trial date is scheduled for April 3.

