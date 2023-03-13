JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man has been arrested for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Michael Ray Joubert II, 29, of Opelousas, was booked for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

On March 12, deputies responded to Peto’s Truck Stop, located at 15125 Hwy 395 in Roanoke, in reference to a fight, according to JDPSO.

JDPSO said that once deputies arrived, they learned the fight was a domestic argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

A witness reported that Joubert pushed the female down and pulled her hair in the parking lot. Deputies also observed injuries to the victim’s face and scratches on her arm, according to JDPSO.

JDPSO also said that a juvenile was traveling with Joubert and his girlfriend.

This was Joubert’s eleventh arrest, according to JDPSO, and Joubert is currently out on bond for his arrest in Calcasieu Parish on Jan. 8.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.