OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — It started as a retirement hobby in 1972, and today it’s one of Cajun culture’s most celebrated touchstones. Tony Chachere’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

50th anniversary can of Tony Chachere’s (Courtesy Tony Chachere’s)

Tony Chachere was “a noted sportsman, chef and bon vivant of Opelousas,” who became known as the “Ole Master” of Creole cuisine. Upon his retirement at age 65, Chachere finally achieved his dream of publishing his own cookbook, Cajun Country Cookbook.

According to the company, Chachere sold the first 10,000 copies out of the back of his station wagon. Within weeks, he was sold out, and the question everyone who bought the book wanted answered was where they could get his special trademark seasoning blend. And thus, a homegrown business was born. The company remains family-owned to this day, run by his grandson, Don.

Chachere died in 1995 at age 89, one week after he was the first inductee into the Louisiana Chefs Hall of Fame. He was three months shy of his 90th birthday.

“What started as my great-grandfather’s life-long dream has now become a devoted mission for four generations of the Chachere family,” said Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing for Tony Chachere’s. “Making the flavors of his beloved Cajun and Creole cuisine accessible to the world beyond Louisiana is what Mr. Tony was most passionate about, and we are continually looking for new ways to bring more flavor to every meal people eat, just as he always dreamed.”

As part of the celebration, pick up your commemorative can of Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning. Order it now at tonychachere.com.