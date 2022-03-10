BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department has sent out a list of Dos and Don’ts for spring breakers.

According to the department, they normally see an increase in underage drinking, disorderly conduct and illegal drug use during this time. Officers say they will utilize all available resources to maintain a safe and enjoyable experience for all of their visitors. “Underage Drinking, Illegal Drug Use, Disorderly Conduct or any other breach of the peace will not be tolerated. If you choose to violate the law, you will go to jail,” said the news release.

Baldwin County Public Schools will be out for Spring Break April 4 through April 8, whereas Mobile County Public Schools will be out April 18 through April 22. Most local colleges have already had their Spring Break including The University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College and the University of Mobile. Bishop State Community College will have Spring Break April 18 through April 22 and Coastal Alabama Community College will have it March 21 through March 25. The University of Southern Mississippi’s Spring Break is March 14 through March 18. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will be out March 21 through March 25.

Here is the list of Do’s and Don’ts:

DO:

Be respectful of other guests

Have a good time

Take your trash with you

Remember to “Leave Only Footprints”

DO NOT:

Sleep in your car or on the beach

Have glass containers on the beach

Dig large holes on the beach or have a steel shovels

Have alcohol on Alabama State Park beaches

Leave your chairs and tents on the beach after sunset

Have loud, offensive music or noise on the beach or in your room

For more information, call OBPD at (251)981-9777.