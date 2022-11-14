NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police were on-scene of a crash in downtown New Orleans that left one person dead after they were struck by a tow truck Monday (Nov. 14 morning).

The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly before 9 a.m., a flat-bed tow truck was traveling north at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets. As the truck was making a left-hand turn, police say a male victim was attempting to cross Poydras street when he was struck by the moving vehicle.

The victim, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene. We’re told no citations have been issued in relation to the crash, which remains under investigation by the NOPD.