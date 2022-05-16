AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A person who died after being struck by a train in Auburn Sunday night has been identified.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Auburn Police received a 911 call about 5:47 p.m. of a person being struck by an eastbound CSX train between Stage Road and North Dean Road.

Upon arrival by police, Auburn Fire and EAMC EMS, located 40-year-old Justin Jeremy Powell, of Auburn, laying besides the tracks. He had been struck by the train and suffered multiple blunt force impact injuries. He was killed instantly and pronounced dead at the scene. Based on witness accounts, it appears Powell was laying on the tracks and when the approaching train sounded the horns, he attempted to get up and clear of the tracks but was not able to do so before the train struck him. No foul play is suspected.

Powell’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination. The accident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police, Lee County Coroner’s Office and the CSX Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Auburn Police Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or anonymously using the Auburn Tip Line at (334) 246-1391. You may remain anonymous.