MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man named by police as a person of interest in the Nov. 17 shooting death of rapper Young Dolph has been taken into custody.

Devin Burns, 27, is booked in the Shelby County Jail on several counts of aggravated assault and a count of theft of property.

Burns’ theft of property charge stems from last year after police say he stole a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Watkins Automotive on June 5. On June 30, police found the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee and processed fingerprints from the vehicle, which came back belonging to Burns.

He also picked up four counts of aggravated assault after police said Burns was walking back and forth in front of Poise Salon and Five Star Taxes, threatening to kill everyone inside of the businesses on Jan. 5, 2022. Police also said there were children, ages five and 12, inside of the Poise Salon business. The owner of the businesses later saw Burns firing shots towards the businesses as she was leaving.

Burns, along with another man named Joshua Taylor, were named by police over the weekend as possible persons of interest in the shooting death of Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph. Police have not said exactly how they suspect Burns may be involved.

Justin Johnson, 23, who is also known as the rapper “Straight Drop,” was captured in Indiana last month and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was also charged with the same crimes. Both men pled not guilty in the shooting death of Young Dolph.

The U.S. Marshals also arrested Shundale Barnett in Indiana with Johnson. He was charged with being an accessory to a role in helping Johnson flee from Memphis to Indiana and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

