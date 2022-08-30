PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest.
That person is pictured below along with the truck that PPD believes was her mode of transportation.
“The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenience store inside the city limits,” according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.
The truck appears to be a Nissan Frontier “Desert Runner”.
If you have seen this person or truck, please call Det. RJ Hils at 985-386-6548.